Tunisia: Coronavirus - 3 Deaths, 38 More Contaminations in Jendouba

Tunis/Tunisia — Three deaths and 38 new contaminations were recorded in Jendouba, according to a report by the Regional Health Directorate made public Sunday.

One death in the delegation of Jendouba and two others in Bousalem to the same source reported.

The delegation of Jendouba and Jendouba North saw 13 infected cases, leading to 1,700 infections in this area (50% of the whole of the recorded infections), 6 cases in Bousalem, 6 in Ghardimaou and 13 in the delegation of Tabarka, specified the same source.

The total number of infections reached 3,123 infected persons until last Friday after 14,339 tests were carried out. The number of deaths is about 194 cases during the same period.