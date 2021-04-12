South Africa: Dlodlo Vows to Rid State Security of Corruption

12 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has reiterated the State Security Agency's determination to fight corruption from within its ranks.

Dlodlo made the commitment in a statement in which she also expressed encouragement at the prosecution of staff who allegedly defrauded the Agency.

This comes after two State Security Agency officials appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on various charges of fraud and corruption.

"This follows a series of internal investigations into allegations of wrongdoing by officials in the agency," said the Ministry of State Security in a statement on Friday.

The Minister vowed that all reported transgressions and wrongdoing, even by those not mentioned in the testimonies at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, were being investigated and would be prosecuted without fail.

Earlier, the Minister had announced the appointment of a firm to conduct forensic investigations into these allegations but the firm has since withdrawn from the appointment.

She said despite the withdrawal, her office is determined in its mission to cleanse the Agency.

"I am pleased that we on our own have been able to successfully investigate and report some of these corrupt activities in the agency," she said. A fresh process is underway to procure a service provider to conduct forensic investigations.

"The process to appoint a new service provider to conduct these forensic investigations will be expedited so that we do not lose the momentum in our collaboration with law enforcement agencies such as the hawks in these investigations," said Dlodlo.

The Minister reassured the country that despite what is in the public domain, a great deal of work is underway to repurpose the organisation so that it meets its Constitutional mandate to safeguard the integrity of the Republic.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.