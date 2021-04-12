Tanzania: TCRA Restarts Issuance of Licences to Online Media

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has lifted the suspension on the issuance of online media content service licences, starting yesterday.

This comes hardly a few days after President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports to allow the banned media outlets, including online TV stations, to start operations.

TCRA suspended the issuance of online media content service licences on January 28, this year, and the suspension was to end on June 30 of the same year.

According to the TCRA's statement issued yesterday to media houses, the Authority has started to receive licence applications.

"TCRA would like to inform that effective from April 9 the suspension of the issuance of online media content service licences has been lifted by the Authority and applications have started being received," said part of the statement.

Speaking on the phone to The Citizen yesterday, TCRA Communications Official Semu Mwakyanjala confirmed the Authority statement, saying the suspension was lifted to implement President Hassan's directive.

"One of the reasons of lifting the suspension is the President's directive. So, the issuance of licences has already resumed," said Mwakyanjala.