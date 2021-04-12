South Africa: Bloody Sunday - the Nun, the Defiance Campaign and South Africa's Secret Massacre

11 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mignonne Breier

Sunday, 9 November 1952 should be remembered as a day of infamy in South Africa's history, but few know of a brutal massacre when police opened fire on people at an ANC Youth League event in Duncan Village in East London. The official death toll was eight people killed by police gunfire and bayonet, and two killed in retaliation, including the Irish nun and medical doctor, Sister Aidan Quinlan, who lived and worked in Duncan Village.

Today it is believed that between 80 and 200 died that day, most buried quietly by their families, who feared arrest if they sought help at hospitals. In the cover-ups and long silences that followed, the real facts of this tragedy at the height of the ANC's Defiance Campaign were almost lost to history. 'Bloody Sunday' follows the trail of the remarkable Sister Aidan into the heart of a missing chapter in our country's past - and what was one of the most devastating massacres of the apartheid era.

Alcott Gwentshe was not the only person responsible for the meeting that led to the "greatest tragedy in the history of East London", as he described the events of the day. He was certainly not...

