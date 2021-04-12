South Africa: SIU Welcomes Prosecution of Umthatha State Attorney Official, Lawyer

12 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the prosecution of the former acting Head of the Office of the State Attorney in Mthatha and an Eastern Cape-based lawyer on fraud charges amounting to R331 000.

The two, Sthembele Tshitshi -- former acting Head of the Office of the State Attorney in Umthatha -- and Xolani Polo, of Polo Attorneys, appeared before the Mthatha Magistrate Court last Thursday on charges of fraud, alternatively theft, amounting to R331 000 and a charge of contravention of Section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act.

"They were released on bail of R5 000 each. The matter has been remanded to 31 May 2021 for further investigations," said the SIU in a statement.

The prosecution followed the SIU referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2020 after its corruption and maladministration investigation into the affairs of the Office of the State Attorneys, consequent upon the issuing of Proclamation R33 of 2019 by the President.

The SIU investigated the allegations relating to corruption and maladministration in the Office of the State Attorney and made findings relating to Tshitshi and Polo.

The SIU said the investigations focused on the legal services procured on behalf of the Gauteng and Eastern Cape Health Departments, in respect of claims based on medical negligence and the verification, approval or processing for payment of any invoice or account received in relation to legal services provided or procured.

The proclamation also authorised the SIU to investigate any unlawful or irregular conduct by employees or officials of the Office of the State Attorney or any other party or entity relating to allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.