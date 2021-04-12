Angola: Plague of Locusts Destroys Crops in Cunene

10 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — A plague of locusts, which appeared last Friday (9), is destroying crops of millet, sorghum and corn in the southern Cunene Province of Angola.

Speaking to ANGOP, this Saturday, the director of the provincial Office of Agriculture, Pedro Tiberio, explained that the plague appeared in the commune of Chiedi, municipality of Namacunde, and is moving to the locality of Oipembe.

He also said that they have already notified the Ministry of Agriculture, in order to provide for aerial means to fight the plague and prevent further damage.

So far, the real damage caused by the plague on local crops is unknown.

According to Pedro Tiberio, this is a type of infestation that was recorded this year in the south-eastern province of Cuando Cubango and in some provinces of neighbouring Namibia.

Some southern Angola provinces are going through a severe draught for the last few months, drastically affecting the living of local peasants.

Speaking to ANGOP, this Saturday, the director of the provincial Office of Agriculture, Pedro Tiberio, explained that the plague appeared in the commune of Chiedi, municipality of Namacunde, and is moving to the locality of Oipembe.

He also said that they have already notified the Ministry of Agriculture, in order to provide for aerial means to fight the plague and prevent further damage.

So far, the real damage caused by the plague on local crops is unknown.

According to Pedro Tiberio, this is a type of infestation that was recorded this year in the south-eastern province of Cuando Cubango and in some provinces of neighbouring Namibia.

Some southern Angola provinces are going through a severe draught for the last few months, drastically affecting the living of local peasants.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.