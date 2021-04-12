Angola: Plague of Locusts Destroys Crops in Cunene

Ondjiva — A plague of locusts, which appeared last Friday (9), is destroying crops of millet, sorghum and corn in the southern Cunene Province of Angola.

Speaking to ANGOP, this Saturday, the director of the provincial Office of Agriculture, Pedro Tiberio, explained that the plague appeared in the commune of Chiedi, municipality of Namacunde, and is moving to the locality of Oipembe.

He also said that they have already notified the Ministry of Agriculture, in order to provide for aerial means to fight the plague and prevent further damage.

So far, the real damage caused by the plague on local crops is unknown.

According to Pedro Tiberio, this is a type of infestation that was recorded this year in the south-eastern province of Cuando Cubango and in some provinces of neighbouring Namibia.

Some southern Angola provinces are going through a severe draught for the last few months, drastically affecting the living of local peasants.

Speaking to ANGOP, this Saturday, the director of the provincial Office of Agriculture, Pedro Tiberio, explained that the plague appeared in the commune of Chiedi, municipality of Namacunde, and is moving to the locality of Oipembe.

He also said that they have already notified the Ministry of Agriculture, in order to provide for aerial means to fight the plague and prevent further damage.

So far, the real damage caused by the plague on local crops is unknown.

According to Pedro Tiberio, this is a type of infestation that was recorded this year in the south-eastern province of Cuando Cubango and in some provinces of neighbouring Namibia.

Some southern Angola provinces are going through a severe draught for the last few months, drastically affecting the living of local peasants.