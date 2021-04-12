Angola: Covid-19 - Country Records 301 Recoveries, 89 New Cases

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities reported this Saturday the recovery of 301 patients of Covid-19, plus 89 new cases and one death of the same disease, in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update made by the authorities, 295 of the recovered patients reside in Luanda, 4 in Huila, 1 in Benguela and 1 in Malanje Province.

Among the new cases, 81 were recorded in Luanda, 5 in Cabinda and 3 in Zaire Province.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 1 month to 66 years, 49 are males and 40 females.

In the last 24 hours lab technicians processed 2,414 samples.

According to the Health Bulletin on Covid-19, Angola now has a total of 23,331 positive cases recorded, with 550 deaths, as well as 21,890 recoveries, 891 active cases.

From the active (diseased) cases, 2 are in critical condition, 11 serious, 41 moderate, 30 mild and 807 asymptomatic.

There are 38 citizens in institutional quarantine, while 84 citizens are in-patients in different treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the authorities have 1,133 positive contact cases under epidemiological surveillance.

