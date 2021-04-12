Angola: Covid-19 - Country Records 301 Recoveries, 89 New Cases

10 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities reported this Saturday the recovery of 301 patients of Covid-19, plus 89 new cases and one death of the same disease, in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update made by the authorities, 295 of the recovered patients reside in Luanda, 4 in Huila, 1 in Benguela and 1 in Malanje Province.

Among the new cases, 81 were recorded in Luanda, 5 in Cabinda and 3 in Zaire Province.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 1 month to 66 years, 49 are males and 40 females.

In the last 24 hours lab technicians processed 2,414 samples.

According to the Health Bulletin on Covid-19, Angola now has a total of 23,331 positive cases recorded, with 550 deaths, as well as 21,890 recoveries, 891 active cases.

From the active (diseased) cases, 2 are in critical condition, 11 serious, 41 moderate, 30 mild and 807 asymptomatic.

There are 38 citizens in institutional quarantine, while 84 citizens are in-patients in different treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the authorities have 1,133 positive contact cases under epidemiological surveillance.

According to the latest update made by the authorities, 295 of the recovered patients reside in Luanda, 4 in Huila, 1 in Benguela and 1 in Malanje Province.

Among the new cases, 81 were recorded in Luanda, 5 in Cabinda and 3 in Zaire Province.

Among the new patients, whose ages range from 1 month to 66 years, 49 are males and 40 females.

In the last 24 hours lab technicians processed 2,414 samples.

According to the Health Bulletin on Covid-19, Angola now has a total of 23,331 positive cases recorded, with 550 deaths, as well as 21,890 recoveries, 891 active cases.

From the active (diseased) cases, 2 are in critical condition, 11 serious, 41 moderate, 30 mild and 807 asymptomatic.

There are 38 citizens in institutional quarantine, while 84 citizens are in-patients in different treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the authorities have 1,133 positive contact cases under epidemiological surveillance.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.