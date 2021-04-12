Angola: Petro De Luanda Confirm Worse Participation in Champions League

Luanda — Petro de Luanda lost this Saturday night in Casablanca (Morocco) to the local Wydad, by 0-2, in a game for the sixth and final round of group C of the African Champion Clubs Cup in football, confirming the worst participation always in the championship.

The goals of the game were scored by El Karti (15 minutes) and Ounajem (22´).

With no chance of qualifying for another phase, Petro de Luanda ended their participation in the league's race with five defeats, a draw and without having scored any goals.

The Angolan team occupy the last position of the group with one point, in a group led by the Moroccans, with 13 points, followed by the Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa, with 9. Both teams are already qualified for the quarter-finals.

The South African representative drew this Saturday with Horoya of Guinea Conakry (2-2).

Final Standing of group C

1- Wydad 13 points

2 - Kaizer Chiefs 9

3 - Horoya 9

4 - Petro 1

