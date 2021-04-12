South Africa: Presiding Officers Commend Work Done in the 1st Quarter of 2021

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by Speaker Thandi Modise of the National Assembly (NA) and Chairperson Amos Masondo of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), have expressed their satisfaction with work done in the first quarter of 2021 as "setting a good foundation for accelerated delivery of Parliamentary services to the people of South Africa this year".

A report outlining Parliament's work during the 1st quarter of 2021, demonstrates a very hectic programme, which epitomised Parliament's resilience in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, in delivering on its three-legged mandate of law-making, executive oversight and promotion of public participation and involvement. The overview report covers:

Law-making

Passing of 10 bills by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces that seek to improve people's quality of life, which included: the Division of Revenue Bill as well as the following amendments - Recognition of Customary Marriages, Customary Initiation, Municipal Structures, Electoral Laws, Audit Profession, Criminal and Related Matters, Correctional Services and National Gambling Amendment Bills.

Strengthening of executive oversight

The apex policy pronouncement phase in the Parliamentary calendar kicked off with the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the joint hybrid session of the NA and the NCOP that was followed by an intensive debate and his reply, mapping out a programme for state intervention to address many pertinent challenges facing the people of South Africa including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and economic revitalisation.

The budget speech followed SONA, providing fiscal expression to the development interventions outlined in the President's SONA, also tabling of the Division of Revenue Bill.

These were followed by the engagement of Ministerial clusters to ensure the alignment of the national priorities outlined in SONA and the budget speech with programmes of various implementing organs of the Executive.

The NCOP held a ministerial briefing by the Health Minister on the Vaccine Rollout Strategy and Acquisition Plan.

Parliamentary Committees of both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, as engine rooms of Parliament, held 376 virtual meetings and produced 56 reports, following their oversight visits, public hearings, as well as consideration of bills and Budget Review Recommendation Reports. Among the Executive appointments that received consideration and are due for completion during the 2nd quarter is the filling of vacancies in the SABC and the MDDA Boards.

The committees also undertook six (6) oversight visits to get the first-hand experience of the execution of government policy and the challenges faced including Koeberg Power Stations and Acelormittal where three deaths of workers were registered.

Enhancing public participation

Eight (8) public hearings were held providing virtual and hybrid access to legislation development processes which included the 18th Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to amend Section 25 to enable land expropriation without compensation.

The introduction of the new state-of-the-art facilities and the adoption of virtual communication platforms enabled the public and stakeholders access to Parliamentary activities and enhanced engagement in ways never imagined before.

Successful public and stakeholder engagements as part of sectoral parliaments targeting women and men, driven by the Deputy Chairperson of the NCOP Ms Sylvia Lucas and the Deputy Speaker of the NA Mr Lechesa Tsenoli. During the first quarter of 2021, 6 district engagements and two provincial high-level briefings were held in KZN and Western Cape to conclude an elaborate programme of reviewing the 1994 National Women's Charter that covered all nine provinces. Part of the issues that emerged during the engagements that included Premiers and their Executive Councils was many structural, legislative, policy, planning, budgeting and execution gaps in implementing the 25-year-old Women's Charter. These impacted negatively on women's advancement and socio-economic transformation as development data was not segregated to enhance targeted interventions, fiscal allocation, empowerment and coherence of efforts across the national Gender Machinery in all three spheres of government. The programme led by the Deputy Presiding Officers will now focus on consolidating the recommended amendments to the National Women's Charter and to mechanisms for driving its execution, tracking of progress and ensuring a rapid response and better coherence to make a real difference in women's lives.

In partnership with the Department of Social Development, National Aids Council and the Men's Sector, Parliament also held a Men's Parliament that focused on Institutionalising A Responsive Men's Movement. The programme seeks to organise and mobilise all men in South Africa to take action, be change agents and fight Gender-Based Violence and Femicide that continues to ravage families and communities. The campaign seeks to shift the mode of operation from events dependent activism to around clock-impactful activism of men to create a society that is fit and safe for all women and children.

Parliament paid homage to one of the greatest leaders Mme Charlotte Maxeke by hosting a virtual memorial lecture. Parliament will embark on a year-long commemorative programme that will locate the creation of conditions that support the general upliftment of women at its centre.

Sharpening the capacity of the legislature

Members of Parliament also undertook training on various critical areas in January 2021, with Chairpersons of NA and NCOP committees trained in media handling for purposes of enhancing Parliament-Media relations that are very important in enhancing broad citizen empowerment and engagement

As part of its monitoring and evaluation system, two research projects on public perceptions as well as stakeholder satisfaction commissioned to the world-renowned IPSOS were concluded. Despite extremely trying conditions of Covid-19 and the related National Lockdown the projects were successfully concluded and demonstrated the overall resilience of the Parliamentary system with good outcomes in various areas, while in some Parliament experienced slight declines. Public awareness and familiarity with their Parliament remain high with awareness declining by 1% to 90% and familiarity improving by 1% to 24%.

The Presiding Officers said: "The resilience of Parliament, its leadership, Members of Parliament and employees, triggered by the outbreak of Covid-19 and the national lockdown in 2020, continues to grow in 2021. The spirit that drove Parliament to hold its first virtual meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Health on 10 April 2020, continued to permeate every facet of its being, as we appreciate the amount of work done in just over 60 days from 26 January to the time it went on recess in March 2021. We do not doubt that when we resume with our work on 3 May 2021, we would take from where we left off."