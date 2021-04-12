South Africa: SA Records 931 New Covid-19 Cases

12 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A total of 23 013 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 931 new cases, representing a 4% positivity rate, the Health Department said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a further 66 people died due to Coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 53 322 to date.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 35 deaths were recorded in the North West, 15 in the Free State and six in Gauteng.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 483 296 beat COVID-19, while the country is home to 21 840 active cases.

The information is based on the 10 138 936 tests conducted since the outbreak.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 134 957 021 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 918 752 deaths globally, to date.

A total of 669 248 795 vaccine doses have been administered as of 8 April 2021.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.