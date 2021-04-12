South Africa: SA Records 931 New Covid-19 Cases

A total of 23 013 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 931 new cases, representing a 4% positivity rate, the Health Department said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a further 66 people died due to Coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 53 322 to date.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 35 deaths were recorded in the North West, 15 in the Free State and six in Gauteng.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

The recovery rate is still holding steady at 95% after 1 483 296 beat COVID-19, while the country is home to 21 840 active cases.

The information is based on the 10 138 936 tests conducted since the outbreak.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 134 957 021 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 918 752 deaths globally, to date.

A total of 669 248 795 vaccine doses have been administered as of 8 April 2021.