Liberia: America Shares Liberia's Hope to Secure Prosperous Tomorrow - Us Envoy

Monrovia — The United States Ambassador accredited near Monrovia has reaffirmed America's support to the Government and people of Liberia.

Amb. Michael McCarthy stated that the United States shares Liberia's hopes and joins its efforts to secure a more prosperous tomorrow for the Liberian people.

Amb. McCarthy was speaking in Monrovia recently at the dedication ceremony of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) Customer Service Center.

According to him, the project underscores the strong partnership between Liberia and the United States, and the American people's broader investment in "this country's electricity sector through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Power Africa."

The US envoy indicated that the keys to prosperity are inclusive economic growth, investing in people and rule of law.

He noted that inadequate infrastructure can curtail economic progress, adding that, "in 2016, the Liberian Government and MCC entered into a five-year US$257 million Compact with most of these funds dedicated to increasing the reliability and affordability of electricity."

He pinpointed that MCC, USAID and other donors have supported and will continue to support access to reliable and affordable electricity while underscoring that a large responsibility now falls on the Government of Liberia and every citizen to be good stalwarts of Liberia's energy resources and customers of LEC.

"Let me say that it will be difficult for LEC to sustain the electricity network and expand access as long as it is losing huge amounts of revenue because of illegal connections and customers who cheat, this situation must be corrected, the biggest offenders must be prosecuted and convicted under the Liberia's Theft of Electricity Act, while at the same time more equipment starts rolling-out to increase legal access to electricity," Amb. McCarthy added.

He disclosed that the new LEC Customer Service Center, one of the final projects of the MCC Compact and the American People provided US$500,000 to rehabilitate the existing structure and provide furniture, equipment, training and vehicles to strengthen service to LEC's customers.