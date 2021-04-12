South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Sends Condolences to the British Royal Family

press release

Message of condolence on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, expressed his deep condolences to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

As the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort in the history of the British monarchy.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday, 9 April 2021, at the age of 99.

President Ramaphosa says South Africa's thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty, the Royal Family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom as they mourn their loss.

The President says Prince Philip was a remarkable public figure who lived an extraordinary life and who will be fondly remembered by many people around the world.