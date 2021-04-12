South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Agriculture Calls for Protection of Abandoned Haasfontein Farmworkers

document

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development calls on the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to urgently intervene in the matter of the abandoned Malmesbury's Haasfontein farmworkers.

The Chairperson of the committee, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, said the department must establish why these families have been left without water, electricity and sanitation by the farmer. Inkosi Mandela added: "It is incomprehensible how conditions of slavery are perpetuated in this day and age in the farming sector. We must ensure that the alleged errant farmer is held accountable for this inhumane treatment of farmworkers."

He said it is the responsibility of farmers to ensure that farmworkers and dwellers on their properties are accorded their constitutional rights, especially security of tenure and access to water and sanitation.

Furthermore, Inkosi Mandela said: "We cannot tolerate or condone the abuse of farmworkers and dwellers as they are vulnerable in our society with a long history of suffering, abuse and human rights violations. We must protect the most vulnerable in our society.