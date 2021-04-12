South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Agriculture Calls for Protection of Abandoned Haasfontein Farmworkers

11 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development calls on the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to urgently intervene in the matter of the abandoned Malmesbury's Haasfontein farmworkers.

The Chairperson of the committee, Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, said the department must establish why these families have been left without water, electricity and sanitation by the farmer. Inkosi Mandela added: "It is incomprehensible how conditions of slavery are perpetuated in this day and age in the farming sector. We must ensure that the alleged errant farmer is held accountable for this inhumane treatment of farmworkers."

He said it is the responsibility of farmers to ensure that farmworkers and dwellers on their properties are accorded their constitutional rights, especially security of tenure and access to water and sanitation.

Furthermore, Inkosi Mandela said: "We cannot tolerate or condone the abuse of farmworkers and dwellers as they are vulnerable in our society with a long history of suffering, abuse and human rights violations. We must protect the most vulnerable in our society.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.