South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,557,527 Cases of Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 557 527.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 30 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 5, Gauteng 11, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 8, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 0, which brings the total to 53 256 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 482 682, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 288 406 as reported at 18:30 today.