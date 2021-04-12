Angola Observes Another 30 Days of Public Calamity Situation

Luanda — The new Presidential Decree on the Situation of Public Calamity has been in force since this Sunday, for a period of 30 days, within the scope of the government 's strategy to contain Covid-19.

This is the 12th time that national authorities have updated the measures of the Presidential Decree on the Situation of Public Calamity, in force since May 25, 2020.

Signed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the new text recommends the immunization of health and education professionals, as well as the defence and security forces and other professionals appointed by health authorities, by means of a vaccine, to prevent contagion in mass and preserve the health of everyone with whom they can come into contact.

Among the new measures contained in the decree, the authorization of sports competitions in the disciplines of combat, swimming and sport fishing also stand out.

The decree also defines the rules for the functioning of public and private services and social facilities during the duration of the Public Calamity Situation.

Regarding the teaching process, the decree establishes that face-to-face teaching activities are maintained in public and private educational establishments, at all levels of education, encompassing the teaching institutions of foreign states and international schools that operate in Angolan territory.

In the document, the Head of State determines the maintenance of the "sanitary fence" in the province of Luanda, and renews the main preventive measures of the previous decree, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, the prohibition of gatherings on the public places and home parties with more than 15 people.

