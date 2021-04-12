Angola: Georges Chikoti Announces Support for Sharing Covax Vaccines

Luanda — The secretary general of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Georges Chikoti, announced the secretariat's support for the Covax / Covid-19 vaccine sharing platform.

Speaking at the ceremony that marked the first anniversary of the transformation of the group of countries into the Organization of OACPS, Georges Chikoti assured that the institution will soon launch a five-year strategic plan (2021-2025).

At the meeting, which took place in virtual format from the organization's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, the official said that the launch of the strategic plan aims to incorporate the provisions of the revised Georgetown Agreement as the new OACPS-EU agreement.

In parallel with the strategic plan, the secretary general said that the OACPS Secretariat is working on a communication strategy to help reposition the organization.

Georges Chikoti reported that the Management Committee of the ACP ASBL Trust Fund (Association) endorsed, during the ordinary General Assembly held on February 26, the new board of the Association.

It consists of eight members, including representatives from the five regions of the world. For Southern Africa, Zambia became a member of the board of directors, with Angola, Botswana, the Kingdom of Eswatini being part of the general assembly of the Organization of the Fund for Fiduciary of Endowment.

In the meantime, Angola is expected to assume the presidency of the Committee of Ambassadors and the Council of Ministers of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States in July / August.

The Angolan presidency will last for six months.

The country will host the 10th OACPS summit in 2022, according to a decision adopted by the organization's 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government.

At the meeting, Angola was represented by ambassador Mário de Azevedo Constantino.

Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta , during his speech called for more trade and investment agreements between member countries of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

