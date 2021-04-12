South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Expressed Disappointment By Power Failure During Public Hearings

9 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Ms Nolitha Ntobogwana, has expressed disappointment regarding the power failure which disrupted the public hearings programme on the Expropriation Bill [B23-2020] at the Lenyenye Community Hall in the Limpopo Province.

The programme was adjourned for a short break and resumed immediately thereafter, when power was restored. The community hall draws power directly from Eskom line and, not from the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality. The Mayor, who was present in the public hearings, worked hard to ensure that power was restored.

The disruption happened two hours into the programme after more than 50 members of the public expressed their views on the Bill. The majority of the participants, including those who spoke after the resumption of the programme, expressed support and called for the implementation of the Bill in its current form.

Today's hearing programme was second of the four-legged public hearings scheduled to take place in the Limpopo Province. The first one was held on Wednesday at the Thohoyandou Community Hall in the Vhembe region.

The two remaining public hearings will take place in the Waterberg and Capricorn regions on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

"After all, the programme was a success and we thank all the presenters for their participation. The committee will consolidate all the inputs for consideration and deliberation," said Ms Ntobogwana.

