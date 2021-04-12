Nigeria: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ngbo Community in Ebonyi

12 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Okutu

Many feared dead, houses burnt

REPORT reaching Vanguard revealed that Fulani herdsmen in the early hours on Monday attacked a village in Ngbo community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that many have allegedly lost their lives following the development as houses of innocent indigenes of the area have been burnt down by the rampaging herdsmen in the area.

Ebonyi State Government had, on Wednesday, last week, put modalities in place for the setting up of 1,000 vigilante groups across the state.

The attack, which has been described as unprecedented, affected Ebele village in Umuogodoakpa Community as some victims of the incident are presently taking shelter in the homes of some stakeholders.

Recall that herdsmen had attacked four communities in Ishielu Local Government Area where over 25 innocent rural dwellers were massacred in cold blood.

As at the time of filing this report, no suspect has been arrested or paraded by the Ebonyi State Police Command in connection with the killing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.