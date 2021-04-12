Malawi: Bullets Held to Barren Draw By Mafco but Move to 3rd

11 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Nyasa Big Bullets were held to a goalless draw by Mafco in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe but moved to third position from fifth with with 19 points from ten games.

Bullets dropped points as they lacked edge, failing to break down a resolute Mafco who had their player Morris Chiumia red-carded.

Straight from their back to back victories last week over Mzuzu Warriors and Mighty Tigers, head coach Kalisto Pasuwa made three changes to the squad that played on Easter Monday, with Precious Sambani, Zicco Mkanda and Meshack Selemani all returning to the first eleven in place of Yamikani Fodya, Bright Munthali and Luke Chima.

Coach Callisto Pasuwa conceded Bullets were too cagey.

"We failed to play in all the attacking phases. Our opponents were too physical and ended up frustrating the boys but that's part of the game, we move on to the next chapter," said Pusuwa.

In a match played at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre, Civil Service United (Civo) came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Mighty Tigers.

Frank Chikufenji scored first for Tigers while Muhammad Sulumba equalised for Civo.

In Kasungu, TN Stars narrowly beat Karonga United 1-0 through a Chiletso Zoya goal.

