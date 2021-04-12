Zimbabwe: Bikita RDC Sets Asides $45m for Roads Rehab

Bikita — The rural district council here has tabled an ambitious $45 million road rehabilitation project expected to cover resurfacing of a total 365 km network this year alone.

The district has a poor road network which has worsened and made most roads impassable following recent heavy rains that pounded the district.

The Bikita RDC chief executive Peter Chibhi admitted to NewZimbabwe.com last week the poor state of the roads in the district had made travelling a nightmare.

However, he said the road maintenance programme might suffer as the local council was the sole owner of the project and they were operating without support from the government or the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA).

"The state of the roads is very poor; we have only one grader. However, in 2021 we budgeted to procure adequate road equipment to deal with the roads and we need a full component of equipment," said Chibhi.

Among some of the major road works to be carried out are; the 65km Nandi-Matsvange, the 59km Chikuku-Makuvaza, and the Silveria-Bikita 26km roads.

The three need urgent reconstruction and will be resurfaced under phase one of the project

Chibhi added plans were afoot for the local authority to purchase additional road maintenance machinery.

Work on the road project will, however, be done in three phases with the first phase gobbling in access of $23m while the second and third phases the project will chew $15m $5m respectively.

Bikita, in Masvingo province, is a busy district that connects travellers from Beitbridge to the eastern border city of Mutare. It is also home to Bikita Minerals and an exploration of diamonds is being carried out in the area.