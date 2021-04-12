Namibia: Boy Drowns At Independence Beach

11 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

A teenage boy (14) drowned at Walvis Bay's Independence Beach on Saturday.

Erongo regional commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, said Clive Hefita visited the beach with friends and decided to go for a swim.

His friends said he was later struggling to get out of the water and drowned.

Hefita's friends reported the incident to his parents at around 17h00, after which it was reported to the Tutaleni Police Station.

The police then informed Namibian Defence Force navy divers of the incident.

The divers retrieved Hefita's body at about 18h45 near the area he was swimming in.

Police investigations continue.

