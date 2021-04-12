South Africa: Sony Music Expresses Deep Condolences to AKA and Nellie Tembe's Families

Pixabay
(file photo).
12 April 2021
Sony Music (Johannesburg)
press release

The Sony Music Africa Family extends their deepest condolences to revered rapper, AKA, after the tragic loss of his fiancé, Anele (Nellie) Tembe. Anele and AKA's family confirmed her passing at the Pepperxlub Hotel in central Cape Town on Sunday.

Managing Director of Sony Music, Sean Watson, said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of such a young life at such an important juncture. We send our heartfelt condolences to Kiernan and his family as well as those of Anele."

A source from AKA's family said that he is surrounded by family and his closest friends.

More on This
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sony Music. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).
Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.