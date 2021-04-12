Tunisia: Kais Saied Visits Al-Azhar, Christ Nativity Cathedral in Cairo

11 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Envoy Mouna Ouerderni) — President of the Republic Kais Saied said Sunday in Cairo Tunisia remains a land of peace, coexistence and moderate Islam.

The President met with Pope Tawadros II at the Christ Nativity Cathedral. He said peaceful coexistence and the respect of religious freedom and the right to practise religious rites are the distinguishing features of the Tunisian society and civilisation.

Citizens are first and foremost human beings with rights and obligations to the community, regardless of their religion, he added.

Earlier, the President of the Republic visited Al-Fattah Al-Alim mosque in the new administrative capital - a mega project underway - before heading to Al-Azhar mosque where he met with Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayyeb.

Saied shed light on a number of key moments in science and religion that united the two countries over successive generations.

The President spoke about Sheikh Mohamed Al Khedher Hussein, an eminent Tunisian scholar and the only non Egyptian imam to lead Al-Azhar from 1952 to 1954 and his lecture about freedom in Islam.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.