Tunisia: Kais Saied Visits Al-Azhar, Christ Nativity Cathedral in Cairo

Envoy Mouna Ouerderni) — President of the Republic Kais Saied said Sunday in Cairo Tunisia remains a land of peace, coexistence and moderate Islam.

The President met with Pope Tawadros II at the Christ Nativity Cathedral. He said peaceful coexistence and the respect of religious freedom and the right to practise religious rites are the distinguishing features of the Tunisian society and civilisation.

Citizens are first and foremost human beings with rights and obligations to the community, regardless of their religion, he added.

Earlier, the President of the Republic visited Al-Fattah Al-Alim mosque in the new administrative capital - a mega project underway - before heading to Al-Azhar mosque where he met with Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayyeb.

Saied shed light on a number of key moments in science and religion that united the two countries over successive generations.

The President spoke about Sheikh Mohamed Al Khedher Hussein, an eminent Tunisian scholar and the only non Egyptian imam to lead Al-Azhar from 1952 to 1954 and his lecture about freedom in Islam.