Africa: Copper Queens Zambia Shape for Tokyo 2020 With Two Friendlies

11 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa's representatives in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Women's Football Tournament Zambia's Copper Queens Zambia have secured two friendlies against South Africa and Kenya.

The Olympics debutants lost 3-1 to Banyana Banyana on 10 April at Bidvest Wits Stadium in Johannesburg. Noko Matlou scored a brace and Thembi Kgatlana added South Africa's third, as Banyana came from behind after Barbara Banda opened the scoring for the visitors Zambia.

Zambia will later host Kenya in the last week of April at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Copper Queens entered a preparatory camp in Lusaka last Monday in their first pre-Olympics get-together since their 28 November away friendly 2-1 over Chile in Santiago.

But Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape said he will be without his overseas-based players for the two friendlies due to their club commitments, saying he will give the chance for some junior internationals for possible inclusion in his Olympics team.

Among six Zambia junior internationals summoned, three are from the Under-17 national team, including defender Esther Siamfuko and forwards Esther Banda and Judith Soko.

"The abroad based players will not be here although we wanted them to be part of these preparations against South Africa and Kenya but for their club commitments," Mwape said.

"We are trying to give the Under-17s a chance so they can also express themselves, so if they are able to do well, then they will be considered for the Olympic Games.

"It is better they face stiff competition like playing a good side in South AfricaThese games are basically for selection of players," he added.

Meanwhile, the Copper Queens will know their Tokyo Olympic Women's Football Tournament opponents on April 21st when the draw is conducted in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.