Morocco to Launch Digital Investment Platform Dedicated to Expatriates (Minister)

Beni Mellal — A digital investment platform for Moroccans living abroad will be launched soon, said minister delegate in charge of Moroccan Expatriates, Nezha El Ouafi.

This platform is an organized institutional space that will bring together investors among the expatriates in order to exchange information on economic and investment opportunities offered by the Kingdom in different areas, said the minister.

In a statement to MAP on the sidelines of the launch in Beni Mellal of the project "Deployment of migration policies at the regional level: DEPOMI", El Ouafi added that the establishment of a governance framework to accommodate and support the investments of Moroccans of the world by the institutions concerned is likely to encourage them to mobilize further investment in their country of origin.

The minister delegate highlighted in this regard the great willingness of expatriates from the region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra to invest in their region of origin and the invaluable experience they have developed in the host countries as well as the significant investment opportunities offered by several production ecosystems in the region as the agricultural and ecological sector.

She also said that the strengthening of approaches aimed at consolidating and strengthening the ties and attachment of Moroccans living abroad with their country of origin also requires an institutional adherence to territorial development projects initiated by Moroccans of the world.

El Ouafi also stressed the importance of giving a growing interest to the contribution of expatriates in the development process of the country, especially the rising generations either through their involvement in investment projects or through the transfer of experiences they have acquired in their host countries.

Among the measures put in place by the Kingdom to encourage investment and make the act of investing easier, El Ouafi cited the simplification of administrative procedures to enable entrepreneurs and project holders to take advantage of both the potential and opportunities offered by the economic recovery plans launched by HM King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the Throne Day 2020 and which are intended as a roadmap for post-Covid Morocco in this area.