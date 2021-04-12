Malawi Boxer Hannock Phiri Is All Africa Lightweight Champion - Knocks Down Tanzanian to Claim Belt

11 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Malawian boxer, Hannock 'Hardknocker' Phiri, is World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa lightweight champion after flooring a Tanzanian boxer Jonas Segu Kasengwe on Friday night in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It was not an easy fight. The Tanzanian boxer Kasegwe, was so resilient in the ring until the 9th round when Phiri managed to send him packing with a Technical Knock Out (TKO).

Bruises on Phiri's face at the end of the fight was testimony that the Tanzanian put a gallant fight but not smarter than Malawi's Phiri.

Spokesperson for Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Frank Chibisa, commended Phiri for the job well done.

"This is not the first time for Hannock to win a belt. He is also champion of World Boxing Association (WBA) belt. Now he has won this WBF belt. The Malawi flag has been raised.

"Boxing is one sporting discipline that is putting Malawi on the map. The Ministry of Sports should consider supporting boxing seriously because Malawi as a country has many talented boxers," said Chibisa.

Phiri said he is delighted to claim the title.

"Many doors will now open. I will now be inline for world titles," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.