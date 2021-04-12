Western Sahara: Minister of Transport and Energy Received By Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines

11 April 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algiers — Minister of Transport and Energy, Mr. Salek Baba Hasna, was received today, Sunday, by the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, Mr. Mohamed Arkab.

Both ministers discussed ways to strengthen energy cooperation between the SADR and Algeria, "described as historical and fraternal," especially in electricity supply. They agreed to continue efforts to finalize energy projects to meet the needs of the population, especially in the summer period, the same source said.

During this meeting, the Sahrawi minister thanked Algeria for its support to Western Sahara and the efforts made by the energy sector in the implementation of various projects to supply Sahrawi cities with electricity.

Speaking on this occasion, Arkab expressed the willingness of the energy and mining sectors to speed up the finalization of electricity supply projects and to train Sahrawi technicians in the monitoring, management and maintenance of electrical facilities.

The minister also stressed the importance of the project to create a Sahrawi body tasked with managing and developing electricity facilities.

"Algeria will provide assistance and expertise for the implementation of this project," he continued.

In addition, both sides agreed to coordinate efforts and develop a work programme to meet electricity supply needs and training.

