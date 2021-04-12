Namibia Launches First Autonomous Revenue Agency

Namibia officially launched its first-ever autonomous tax administration agency, the Namibia Revenue Authority (Namra), on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch, president Hage Geingob said the agency would go a long way in improving revenue collection, infrastructure development and adherence to taxation in the future.

"The public expects Namra to be an exemplary institution that will foster a fine balance between economic growth and trade functions, and provide tax services to all taxpayers," he said.

Geingob said Namibia has done well using public revenue to improve education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the event, the agency's founding commissioner, Sam Shivute, said they would use autonomous revenue collection to improve the country's efficiency in collecting revenue, and would make sure they operate fairly across all sectors.