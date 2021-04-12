Malawi: Mimosa Travelling Theatre to Release 'Mudzi Wanga' TV Film Series

11 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Esnath Kalawe

Mimosa Travelling Theater says it is geared to release its first movie, which will be premiered on Mzati TV on May 1, 2021.

The film titled 'Mudzi wanga (my village)'portrays messages conveyed to communities through civic education to address challenges and other issues that affect people's day-to-day life.

In 'Mudzi wanga' Film Project, the movies will be coming in episodes, starting with season one episode one on Mzati Television Station.

The highlights of the story in the first movie to be released tell about a village chief who used charms to create problems in his village. Once the people faced problems, they would go to the chief to log their concerns.

The chief would then easily manage the challenges but after some years he died, leaving nobody to take his position in managing the challenges.

However, in the same village there was another man who was God-fearing but people regarded him as mad.

When he wanted to intervene with ideas in solving problems that the chief caused, people took him for granted and did not listen to him.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency, Mimosa Traveling Theatre Publicity Secretary, Azeez Losa said the film would help address issues in real life situation, promote talent for youngsters and expose their skills to help them earn a living independently.

"We are expecting that after watching the film, people will change their mindset on issues that affect them as Malawian citizens.

"The film will sensitise people so that they are able to address daily challenges related to love, religious affairs as well as gender issues among others," Losa explained.

Losa further said the film will help people in conveying messages on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People should expect to learn a lot from the film and it is our corporate responsibility as Malawian citizens to take a leading role in relaying information on COVID-19, its prevention as well as ways of ending it," he said.

Mzati TV Station Manager, Rachel Joshua, confirmed to MANA to have granted the theatre group free broadcast of the movie on the television station, saying that would be a way of supporting them while they are looking for sponsors.

"We are premiering 'Mudzi wanga' tv series which will be broadcasted on Mzati TV. A fresh episode will be coming every Saturday at 8:00 pm and a repeat on Wednesday same time," said Joshua.

The Mudzi wanga Film Projectis currently being implemented with contributions from its members.

Ithas been written and produced by Harry Malingamoyo and directed by Azeez Losa. Currently, it has 15 members but plans are underway to recruit more characters as the story continues in series.

