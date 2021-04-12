Namibia: Pull Up Your Socks, Swapo Members Told

11 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

THE chairperson of the Swapo leaders assigned to the //Kharas region, Lucia Witbooi, has urged party members to pull up their socks in readiness for the 2025 national and regional council elections.

Witbooi said this during the //Kharas Swapo party regional executive meeting at Keetmanshoop on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by parliamentarian Eunice Iipinge and the party's executive director Austin Samupwa to discuss strategy with the //Kharas team.

Witbooi conceded that there will always be internal leadership squabbles within the party it's time to look at what the party did right or wrong as a whole and not at individuals, she said.

According to her, infighting had resulted in the party losing the regions to opposition parties.

"We wasted valuable time, resources, and energy fighting each other instead of opposition parties," she said.

She noted however, all is not lost and with refocus and unity on the aims and objectives of the party, lost ground can be regained.

Witbooi told the meeting the time is now to have all the sections, branches, and districts working to regain the trust and confidence of the people.

Swapo lost Keetmanshoop urban, Karasburg East, Keetmanshoop rural and Berseba constituencies to the Landless People's Movement in the last regional council elections.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.