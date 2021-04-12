Namibia: Pull Up Your Socks, Swapo Members Told

THE chairperson of the Swapo leaders assigned to the //Kharas region, Lucia Witbooi, has urged party members to pull up their socks in readiness for the 2025 national and regional council elections.

Witbooi said this during the //Kharas Swapo party regional executive meeting at Keetmanshoop on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by parliamentarian Eunice Iipinge and the party's executive director Austin Samupwa to discuss strategy with the //Kharas team.

Witbooi conceded that there will always be internal leadership squabbles within the party it's time to look at what the party did right or wrong as a whole and not at individuals, she said.

According to her, infighting had resulted in the party losing the regions to opposition parties.

"We wasted valuable time, resources, and energy fighting each other instead of opposition parties," she said.

She noted however, all is not lost and with refocus and unity on the aims and objectives of the party, lost ground can be regained.

Witbooi told the meeting the time is now to have all the sections, branches, and districts working to regain the trust and confidence of the people.

Swapo lost Keetmanshoop urban, Karasburg East, Keetmanshoop rural and Berseba constituencies to the Landless People's Movement in the last regional council elections.