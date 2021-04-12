South Africa: Former CEO of the Road Accident Fund Eugene Watson Faces Rocky Legal Road After Fraud Allegations

11 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

A Johannesburg-based businessman has accused Eugene Watson, the former head of the Road Accident Fund, of acting fraudulently and dodging R23-million in debt payments.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Eugene Watson, the former CEO of the Government Employees' Medical Scheme (Gems) and the Road Accident Fund (RAF), is facing a criminal case of fraud and theft in connection with millions of rands he owes to a Johannesburg-based businessman who invested in his advisory and consultancy firm.

Yasas Jayakody, the managing director of project management firm Aquila Projects, has accused Watson of failing to honour payments totalling R23-million (excluding accrued interest) - linked to a series of investments that he made in Watson's firm, starting in 2018.

Jayakody told DM168 he was enticed into investing in Watson's firm, Watson Consultancy, with the promise of "lucrative returns". The returns would be generated from the investments Watson Consultancy makes in businesses across various sectors including healthcare, insurance and litigation funding. Jayakody has also accused Watson of acting fraudulently because he has repeatedly missed self-imposed deadlines to pay returns (capital amounts invested and interest) when they fall due.

On Wednesday, 7 April, Jayakody opened a criminal case of fraud and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.