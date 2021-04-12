Mauritius: Covid-19 - Negative Results for Three Dialysis Patients

11 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Three dialysis patients have been tested negative and a second test will be performed before considering them as completely recovered from COVID-19, stated the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, in Port Louis.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 415 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID-19 testing centres; 110 in quarantine centres; and 35 through random testing. As at date, a total of 184 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 368.

He pointed out that there are currently 2 190 persons in quarantine centres, while during the last 24 hours, one positive case was registered in a quarantine centre.

Furthermore, the Minister underlined that a total of 1 637 PCR tests were effected yesterday, out of which 681 tests through the contact tracing exercise; around 404 tests through random testing in Floréal, Castel, Mahebourg and Tombeau Bay; and 552 in COVID-19 testing centres.

Dr Jagutpal indicated that some 484 PCR tests results have been obtained and one positive case was detected at Tombeau Bay. This positive case is linked to someone undergoing radiotherapy at the Victoria Hospital. The child did not attend any exams and his sister is already quarantined, he said.

As regards patients receiving treatment, one patient is under ventilator and in a stable condition at the New ENT Hospital, and three patients are under oxygen at the Souillac Hospital, he pointed out.

Minister Jagutpal also informed that one patient who was under ventilator at the Souillac Hospital passed away.

