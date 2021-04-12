Algeria: Forum On Investment in Agri-Food Industry to Take Place Monday in Algiers

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is to hold on Monday a Forum on investment in agriculture and the agri-food industry themed "Investment as a lever for agricultural and agri-food growth," the ministry told APS.

The meeting is part of the sector's programmes and roadmap for the period 2020-2024 under the 54 commitments made by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said the source.

The Forum is "an opportunity to present investment opportunities on the one hand, and on the other hand, to allow project holders and potential investors to expose their investment projects in agricultural production and the processing of products, in accordance with the approach developed by the sector to boost structuring investments and develop strategic products including cereals, sugar, oil and fodder," said the source.

See also: Djerad to inaugurate Forum on investment in agriculture, agri-food industry Wednesday

The skills of the various sectors concerned and the wealth-creating actors have been mobilized to establish the conditions of complementarity and responsibility, and to involve them in the efforts to improve production and productivity, with an expected medium-term impact on imports and exports.

As for the agriculture sector, investments in desert farming will be on the agenda through the Office for the Development of Industrial Agriculture in the Sahara (ODAS), which is an important support mechanism.

It is worth mentioning that the Forum's work will take place in the form of interactive panels on agricultural land, irrigation and energy, financial support and agro-industry. The operators will express their expectations and concerns to which the representatives of various administrations will provide appropriate responses.