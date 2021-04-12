Tunisia: Epidemiological Situation and Vaccine Rollout in Regions

Tunis/Tunisia — Here is the epidemiological situation and vaccine rollout in a number of regions:

Tozeur:

The state of affairs is worrisome, said Information and Programme Officer at the local health diectorate Foued Brani. 59 more people tested positive for the coronavirus after 156 samples were taken.

There are now 318 active carriers. The number of vaccine recipients reached so far 1,478.

Gafsa

Two more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in Metlaoui and Gtar which took the death toll in the governorate to 304.

A further fourteen confirmed cases were detected after 75 tests were performed, said the local health diector. The number of active carriers stands presently at 207.

The governorate reported 5,134 positives since the pandemic started, including 304 deaths and 4,623 recoveries.

Monastir:

Another 107 cases were reported by the governorate. The caseload rose to 16,146 since the pandemic began, according to the latest figures released by the local health directorate.

The number of people who were vaccinated reached so far 10,020.