Egypt: Sisi Orders Supporting Automotive Industry Locally

11 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered promoting the automotive industry in Egypt in a comprehensive way to go beyond the assembling process.

The president gave the instructions Sunday at a meeting with his aide for national projects Sherif Ismail, Minister of the Public Business Sector Hesham Tawfiq, Trade Minister Niveen Gamea and Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the meeting reviewed the national strategy for supporting the automotive industry locally.

The president instructed the attendees to increase the percentage of the local component, including the feeding industries, and depend on clean energy through producing vehicles operating on natural gas and electricity.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

