Egypt: Tayyeb Lauds Deep-Rooted Relations Between Egypt, Tunisia

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb lauded on Sunday deep-rooted relations between Egypt and Tunisia.

During a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Cairo, Tayyeb said Al Azhar is ready to form a scientific committee to serve Islamic culture and promote cooperation between the universities of Al Azhar and Al Zaytuna.

He also reiterated the readiness of Al Azhar to train Tunisian preachers in how to spread moderate teachings of Islam.

Tunisia is keen on fostering scientific and cultural relations with Al Azhar, Saied said.

He also welcomed a proposal to form a joint scientific committee to serve the Islamic culture.

MENA