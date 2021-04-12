Zimbabwe: Tip-Off Saves 'Married' Girl (14) From Further Sexual Abuse

11 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Victoria Falls — An anonymous tip-off to the police here led to the rescue of a 14-year-old girl who had been married off to a 19-year-old man in Jambezi just outside resort city.

The girl, whose identity cannot be revealed, had since dropped out of a local school where she was supposed to be in Form Two.

Although she was not pregnant, the girl had been living with Pride Nkomazana of Makala Village 5 in Jambezi as husband and wife since February.

This was after her uncle had chased her away for cooking a relish which he disliked.

The girl went on to seek shelter at her boyfriend Nkomazana's place of residence since she had nowhere else to go.

The two lovers then had sexual intercourse on numerous occasions.

Nkomazana's family also welcomed the girl when she arrived after being chased away by her parents.

However, a concerned community member tipped the police who later arrested Nkomazana for having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Nkomazana pleaded guilty to the charge before Victoria Falls Magistrate Linda Dzvene who sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

However, three months were suspended for five years while the other 12 were also suspended on condition that Nkomazana does 410 hours of community service at Kanyambizi Clinic.

Prosecutor Asher Chindedza said Nkomazana proposed love to the girl sometime in April last year and she accepted

"On the 12th day of February 2021 the girl was chased away from home by her uncle after cooking a relish he did not like and she went to Nkomazana's homestead and stayed with him after seeking permission from his parents," said the prosecutor.

Chindedza said the two had sex on 13 February and on numerous other occasions thereafter as they stayed as husband and wife.

Police later got a tip-off leading to Nkomazana's arrest.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.