Liberia: 31 Protesters Charged in Connection to Maryland Violence

The Liberia National Police have charged 31 persons who were arrested for rioting in both Pleebo and Harper following the death of motorcyclist Mordecial Nyemah, 22.

The suspects are charged with multiple crimes including Rioting, Arson, Attempt to Commit Murder, among others.

Our correspondent said the defendants have been taken to Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, for detention and prosecution considering that the Harper Prison was also vandalized during that protest.

"We are hoping for change of venue for the both cases to Grand Gedeh to be tried there during the May Term of court," Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh, Assistant Justice Minister for Litigation, said.

It can be recalled that angry protesters took to the streets of Harper and Pleebo, Maryland County, over the murder of Nyemah.

Though suspect Moses Mlarma, 18, who confessed to murdering Nyemah was already in police custody, but the angry citizens said he was not alone and demanded the arrest of others.

The protesters, dominated by women and young people stormed Harper Prison and vandalized the facilities, thus leaving 91 inmates to escape. But several of the inmates have been rearrested.

They also moved to Pleebo and set ablaze the residence of House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers.

The protesters accused Speaker Chambers of sending the police to beat them, though they overran the officers.

The violent situation led President Dr. George Manneh Weah to impose curfew in the two cities in an attempt to restore calm.

According to our correspondent, calm has since returned to the two cities with several persons connected to the death of Nyemah arrested including 'Open Zipper' who is believed to be the prime suspect.