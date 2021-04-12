Zimbabwe: Chawira Appointed Maranatha Awards Ambassador

South Africa-based award-winning gospel musician Letwin Chawira, who early this year declared that 2021 was hers, has been appointed the Maranatha Awards South Africa country director.

Maranatha Awards, which was the first to honour Chawira with a gong --in the Discovery Song of the Year category at the Kenya-hosted Maranatha Global Uprising Africa awards with the track Heal Our Land in January -- announced her appointment via Instagram.

The bright light continues to shine on the gospel diva who in February added two more gongs to her cabinet after scooping the Outstanding Gospel Song of the Year and Outstanding Overall Diaspora Artiste at the inaugural virtual Zim Community News Awards.

She was humbled by the appointment which came as a surprise to her.

"God continues to do wonders, I am very humbled. I never imagined that my music ministry would take me this far. I am very grateful for the recognition given by Maranatha which did not just end when Hear Our Land won an award," she said.

Chawira said being chosen to be the face of Maranatha Awards in South Africa has motivated her to work more hard.

"Getting recognition outside my country is not something I take for granted. I'm so excited and this has motivated me to work more hard," she said.

"It's been quite a long journey working so hard, trying to be creative. I invested a lot of time, energy and money."