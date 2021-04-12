Zimbabwe: Chawira Appointed Maranatha Awards Ambassador

11 April 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Kachiko

South Africa-based award-winning gospel musician Letwin Chawira, who early this year declared that 2021 was hers, has been appointed the Maranatha Awards South Africa country director.

Maranatha Awards, which was the first to honour Chawira with a gong --in the Discovery Song of the Year category at the Kenya-hosted Maranatha Global Uprising Africa awards with the track Heal Our Land in January -- announced her appointment via Instagram.

The bright light continues to shine on the gospel diva who in February added two more gongs to her cabinet after scooping the Outstanding Gospel Song of the Year and Outstanding Overall Diaspora Artiste at the inaugural virtual Zim Community News Awards.

She was humbled by the appointment which came as a surprise to her.

"God continues to do wonders, I am very humbled. I never imagined that my music ministry would take me this far. I am very grateful for the recognition given by Maranatha which did not just end when Hear Our Land won an award," she said.

Chawira said being chosen to be the face of Maranatha Awards in South Africa has motivated her to work more hard.

"Getting recognition outside my country is not something I take for granted. I'm so excited and this has motivated me to work more hard," she said.

"It's been quite a long journey working so hard, trying to be creative. I invested a lot of time, energy and money."

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.