Liberia's Chief Imam Calls for Dialogue Over Protest As Ramadan Approaches

12 April 2021
The NEWS (Monrovia)

As Muslims anticipate the holy month of Ramadan early this week, the National Chief Imam of Liberia Sheikh Ali Krayee has called on groups planning to protest on April 14, 2021 and Finance Ministry officials to engage in dialogue.

A statement issued over the weekend said Imam Krayee's call was made in separate meetings last Friday and Saturday with representatives of both sides respectively.

The statement said the Chief Imam reiterated his position during the 2019 "Save the State Protest" that the virtue of Ramadan as a month of extra worship, repentance and reconciliation should be respected.

In response, the three youth and student groups agreed to sit with the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah provided their fundamental concerns would be appropriately addressed.

Imam Krayee then expressed the hope that the Finance Minister would also meet with other aggrieved parties and that all parties would ensure that discussions are characterized by sincerity and understanding in order to arrive at lasting and satisfactory solutions to the problems.

In recent time, the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), Liberia National Student Union (LINSU) and Mano River Union Youth Parliament have been calling for the resignation of Minister Tweah.

The youth groups including University of Liberia based Students Unification Party (SUP) threatened to protest on April 14, 2021 if their demands were not met.

