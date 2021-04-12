Zimbabwe: Zapu to 'Recall' Zanu-PF Ministers

11 April 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Nizbert Moyo

Opposition party Zapu says it will this week write to Parliament seeking to recall its former members, who are now part of the ruling Zanu PF.

Iphuthile Maphosa, the Zapu spokesperson, said the decision was taken at a special meeting of the party's National People's Council held in Bulawayo yesterday.

Former Zapu members in the current Parliament include Education minister Cain Mathema and his Small and Medium Enterprises counterpart Sithembiso Nyoni.

"Our letter of recalls will be delivered to Parliament as soon as it re-opens after the holidays," Maphosa said.

"We are doing so because we have moved out of the Unity Accord, which is a pact that had brought together Zanu PF and PF Zapu together following the genocide on Zapu supporters perpetrated by Zanu PF in order to institute a one-party state."

Zapu broke away from Zanu PF in 2008 after the parties merged in 1987 to end the Gukurahundi killings in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

Although the "recalls" may largely be symbolic, they will bring another dimension to the debate over the recalling of MDC Alliance legislators and councillors by the rival MDC-T.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has been accused of aiding the MDC-T's push to decimate the MDC Alliance by controversially facilitating the recalls.

