Nigeria: Breaded Life, the Anticipated Sequel to 'Picture Perfect' Hits Cinema April 16

Leading figure in the faith-based movie genre, Biodun Stephen has released another banger titled Breaded Life.

The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide April 16. Though Breaded Life may not qualify as faith-based, it's a remarkable inspirational thriller that evokes a mixed feeling of plenty of laughter, pity and tension.

If you are attuned with Agege Bread or have heard tales of the popular Agege Bread, then the movie fills your mouth with a satirical depiction of breaded life in that hood.

With a stellar cast that include MC LIVELY, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninalowo and Adedimeji Lateef, Breaded Life is a must see movie. There was natural sync in script interpretation and sense of humour in characterisation that makes the actions real, thus depicting real life scenarios in the minds of the audience.

Biodun Stephen surely scores another high in the movie plot, with several twists that drag the audience's emotions high, with much comic relief to calm the nerves.

The movie premiered on Saturday, April 10 at iMax Cinema, Lagos to a select audience including Toyin Abraham, cast of the movie, the press and movie critics and enthusiasts.

The film, written and directed by Biodun Stephen, tells the story of an irresponsible young man who wakes to find no one can recognize him except a local bread seller.

Co-produced by Biodun Stephen, Tara Ajibulu and Kayode Sowade, the inspirational and comic thriller also features Tina Mba, Amuda Eko, Funny Bone, Jide Kosoko, Lizzy Jay, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tomiwa Sage and Karen Spikes.

The film's director, Biodun Stephen recently confirmed that the comedy is a spin-off of 2016 romantic comedy, 'Picture Perfect'.

"After Picture Perfect, people wanted a Sequel but I was afraid; will it be as good? So I wrote BreadedLife as a Sequel that will feature some characters from Picture Perfect."