Kenya: Olunga Named in Al Duhail's Champions League Squad

12 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Michael "Engineer" Olunga has made the cut for Al Duhail's 2021 Asian Champions League (ACL) squad.

French coach Sabri Lamouchi named the Kenyan centre forward in his list of 21 players for the Group "C" assignments in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia slated for April 15-30.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rules say the list of players used by a club in ACL must only have four foreigners. One of the foreign players must be from one of the members of AFC.

Olunga's inclusion is at the expense of Brazilian Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues commonly known as Dudu. It is a great sign of the faith Lamouchi has on the Kenyan international.

Olunga, who joined Al Duhail on January 12, has scored 10 goals in 15 matches in all competitions since arriving in Qatar. On the other hand, Dudu has netted 14 goals all season.

Al Duhail left Doha for Jeddah in a private jet on Sunday 7pm. Their first match is against Iraqi police team, Al Shorta on Thursday under floodlights.

Other teams in the group are Al Ahli Saudi (Saudi Arabia) and Esteghlal (Iran).

Squad

Khalifa Abu Bakr, Muhammad Al-Bakri, Salah Zakaria, Ismail Muhammad, Ali Mal Allah, Muhammad Musa, Mahdi bin Attia, Ahmed Yasser, Bassam Al-Rawi, Ali Afif, Sultan Al-Brik, Louise Martin Karim Boudhaif, Ali Karimi, Jassim Al Muhairi, Abdullah Abdul Salam, Khaled Muhammad Saleh, Edmilson Junior, Michael Olunga, Al Moez Ali and Muhammad Muntari.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

