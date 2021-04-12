Kenya: Villagers Find Body of Man Who Drowned While Taking Selfie

12 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

The body of a man who drowned in River Nyamindi, Kirinyaga County, as he took a selfie with his girlfriend on Easter Sunday has been retrieved.

Residents of Mwea spotted the body of Dickson Mugo, 36, floating in the river on Sunday afternoon. They alerted the police, who went to the scene and pulled it out of the water.

His remains were taken to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

The body of the woman who was with Mugo was recovered a week ago and taken to the same mortuary.

On the fateful day, the couple arrived in Mbiri village on a motorcycle and then proceeded to the bank of the swollen river. They parked the motorcycle under a tree and chatted jovially while enjoying the beautiful scenery.

They were taking photos at the bank when they slipped and fell into the waters and were swept downstream.

Following the incident, Gichugu Sub-County DCI boss Millicent Ochuka warned against trips to the river during the rainy season.

"Visitors should watch the river at a distance to avoid such incidents," she said.

Read the original article on Nation.

