Uganda: A-Level Exams Commence Today

12 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations kick off today.

This is the last batch of the national examinations, after Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) .

According to the press statement from the Executive Secretary of Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), Mr Daniel Odongo, a total of 98,393 learners are scheduled to sit for their examinations from 2,339 examination centres across the country.

Mr Odongo said 41.8 per cent (41,129) of the number of students are female while 58.2 per cent (57,264) are male. Unlike at the primary level where female candidates surpassed their male counterparts, the trend is different at this level.

Majority of learners slated to sit for UACE examinations are from private schools (Non-Upolet) with a total of 80,746 compared to those in Universal Secondary Education (Upolet) with a total of 17,647.

Mr Odongo said 200 candidates have special needs education (SNE) necessities and 55 require special support personnel such as transcribers and sign language interpreters.

"The board has made arrangements for all these SNE learners to access the necessary support. Like in the previous examinations, candidates with advanced pregnancies who may manifest with challenges, as well as breastfeeding mothers will be accorded an extra 45 minutes," Mr Odongo said.

Candidates will this morning kick off their exams with European History (Paper 3), World Affairs History (Paper 4) and Mathematic (Paper 1) in the morning and will in the afternoon write National Movements and new states history (Paper 1) and Mathematics (Paper 2).

The exams run from today to May 3.

Mr Odongo cautioned all stakeholders against examination malpractice, adding that the perpetrators would be charged under the new Uneb Act 2021 that calls for stringent punishment.

According to the Uneb Act, sanctions for the offences under examinations malpractice have been increased from six months to five years imprisonment; or a fine of Shs5,000,000, or both.

This applies to any person who neglects his/her duty in preventing/reporting malpractice which comes to their knowledge.

"Any suspects of examination malpractice will therefore be charged under the provisions of the new Act. Members of the public with information that may lead to persons involved in suspected malpractice should call our toll free line. The whistle blower will be protected under the Boards' whistle blower's policy," he added.

"In line with the theme 'Integrity and security in the management of examinations; the health and safety of learners is a joint responsibility', the board will continue to partner with various security agencies to ensure security is guaranteed throughout the examination," he added.

Mr Odongo asked candidates to acquaint themselves with the instructions and regulations contained in the time tables they were given months ago.

"Candidates should be aware that breach of instructions, regulations, involvement in irregularities, misconduct or dishonest acts such as cheating and impersonation may lead to disqualification or cancellation of results of a candidate or all candidates at the centre. We, therefore advise you to desist from any form of irregularities and not to be misled by anyone," Mr Odongo said.

Observing SOPs

Meanwhile, Mr Odongo has asked all heads of various examination centres to ensure that they observe the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

"I implore heads of centres and personnel involved in the conduct of the examinations to observe all the health and safety measures as guided by the Ministry of Health and endorsed by the Ministry of Education and Sports," Mr Odongo said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.