Nigeria: Kidnapped Imo Priest Regains Freedom

12 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu

Kidnapped Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Izu Marcell Onyeocha, has regained his on Monday morning.

Onyeocha was kidnapped on Sunday, April 11, 2021 along the Ihube - Okigwe highway by gunmen.

Imo State Police Command spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the priest's release to LEADERSHIP.

Major Kidnappings In 2020 That Made Nigeria A High-risk Business Area

LEADERSHIP reports that Fr. Onyeocha, a Philosophy lecturer at the Imo State University, Owerri, was kidnapped after his vehicle broke down on the busy expressway Sunday night.

Orlando had told journalists that one Bissong Isa Atugu who was in the same Nissan Exterra SUV, said Fulani herdsmen allegedly took the priest away after inflicting him with machete cuts.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.