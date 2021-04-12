Nigeria: Edo 2020 Games - I'm Competing to Sharpen My Skills for Olympics - Ese Brume

Abuja — Tokyo Olympic-bound Ese Brume said she is competing for Team Delta at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City to sharpen her skills for the summer games.

The Ughelli born athlete who won silver in the High Jump event at the games said she was not at the games for medals alone but to also fine-tune her preparation for the global showpiece.

Brume who won gold at the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco had taken part in the female one hundred meters where she placed sixth as Grace Nzubechi of Team Delta claimed gold with a time of 11. 46 seconds.

Brume also expressed delight in her development saying since she burst onto the scene as a Secondary School student in 2012 she has developed tremendously.

She thanked Delta State government for its support, assuring that she would not relent in her quest to clinch the Olympic gold medal in Japan.

"I am working towards getting myself ready for the Olympic especially for my long jump and that's why you saw me compete in the sprint because that's what will prepare me for my long jump.

"That was the same thing I did in 2019, I had to do the sprint then where I did an 11.21s and then I did a 7m in the long jump. I am trying to get better in the sprint so I can perform better in the long jump and hopefully, it can get better.

"This is actually my first competition for sprint and from the start, I have been making progress. I will say I am very proud of myself, it is a good one for a start and it will get better, I will go back home and continue to work harder with my coach and build my confidence and I will get better."

Temitope Adeshina of Team Lagos who picked the gold medal in the event thanked Brume for her encouragement, saying she was a role model to upcoming athletes like herself.

She expressed surprise at Brume's decision to take part in the event despite not been known to be a high jumper.

Adeshina assured that she would continue to work hard as she was keen on winning medals for Nigeria in the High Jump.