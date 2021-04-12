Zimbabwe: Ama Introduces Online Permit Issuing System

11 April 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Business Writer

THE Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has launched an online permit application system, which allows customers to apply and receive electronic permits from anywhere.

The firm said last that the launch was a culmination of ongoing transformation from being a collector of levies to a driver of innovation within the agricultural sector, which started last year.

The development confirms AMA's new orientation towards innovation and investing in creation of platforms that facilitate ease of doing business to stakeholders.

AMA said last week that through innovations like the app, the authority would strengthen service to stakeholders and help them face challenging situations like those brought about by Covid-19.

CEO Clever Isaya said the creation of an online permit application system aligned with the government's modernisation thrust would be instrumental towards achieving Vision 2030.

"We are committed to helping our stakeholders with digital solutions so that they are successful in their agricultural endeavours," he said.

"Our goal is to accelerate the growth of the agriculture sector and help it thrive by delivering value to our stakeholders and being responsive to problems bedevilling agric-markets as spelled in the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy."

Accessible through the AMA website, the system is linked to relevant government departments and agencies for verification and security purposes, he said.

He said the ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement had been allocated a unique link to access the platform and check validity for all issued permits against issued customers' permit numbers.

He said AMA had a packed programme of action that would see the rolling-out of several tech solutions this year to enable creation of new markets, orderly marketing of agricultural products and enhancement of productivity in contribution to the attainment of a middle-income economy by 2030.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.