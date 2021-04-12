Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Two Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours

12 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded two local COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In addition to the positive case announced, yesterday, during the National Communication Committee press briefing, one case was detected on the 14th day in a quarantine facility.

Two patients admitted to Souillac Hospital have passed away during the night.

207 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

414 cases identified through contact tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

111 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

36 cases registered following targeted screening.

3 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 344.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee.

