South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Amathole District Municipality Interventions On Supplying Water to Gqudezi Village

12 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Gqudezi Village in Fort Beaufort has been experiencing water challenges due to the illegal connections to the main pipeline reaching the area and the delay of an appointed Professional Service Provider by Amathole District Municipality for the upgrading the Fort Beaufort Bulk Supply Scheme.

During a previous Presidential visit to Fort Beaufort, the issue of water challenges at Gqudezi village were raised. The project entails the upgrading capacity of the treatment plant, bulk pipelines, building of storage and command reservoirs. The work is estimated to take about 18 - 24 months and is expected to commence by May 2021.

The Department of Water and Sanitation implores communities to desist from the practice of illegal connections because a lot of water is lost and wasted through such, leading to government losing billions of rands in water loss.

In the meantime, the Department of Water and Sanitation has issued water tankers to ADM in order to continue supplying water to the villages including Gqudezi whilst awaiting the PSP appointment to commence with the work. These water tankers bring water to the tanks that are dispatched and placed in a strategic position for the benefit of the community members.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.